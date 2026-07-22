Vedika Pinto breaks silence on Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi box office failure: 'My heart was broken'

Vedika Pinto will be seen next in Netflix romantic drama series Musafir Cafe. Also starring Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana in the leading roles, the show premieres on Netflix on July 24.

Vedika Pinto says working with Anurag Kashyap on Nishaanchi remains one of the biggest milestones of her career but the movie's box office performance left her disappointed. The actress debuted with Neeraj Pandey-produced 2022 romantic-thriller film, Operation Romeo and was later seen in Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer action movie, Gumraah, and Kashyap’s two-part crime drama, Nishaanchi. Pinto said while every actor dreams of achieving box office success, the only thing they can do is give it their absolute best.

Released in 2025, Nishaanchi delves into the complex lives of two twin brothers who walk starkly different paths, uncovering how their choices shape their destinies. It marked the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who featured alongside Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, and Vedika Pinto. The Anurag Kashyap directorial received mixed to positive reviews from critics but did not do well at the box office. "My heart was broken. It's especially sad when you can't understand it (why the film didn’t work) because I got so much love for that movie. I don't think I read a bad review, I don't think anyone said anything negative about the movie. So, it gets a little confusing that if everyone is saying good, why can't it be good," she told PTI.

Calling Nishaanchi one of the "biggest milestones" of her career, Pinto said being directed by Kashyap was a transformative experience, both professionally and personally. "I learned not just how to be a better actor but how to be a better person, I learned how to accept myself during that film. Also, working with Anurag is a masterclass in life. Today, I stand here a year later since the film released and I feel so much pride and gratitude that I was a part of it. I think that after you work with someone like Anurag, there's a certain respect they treat you with. And that's all really that we can strive to achieve and I'm so grateful for that," she said, adding that the crime-drama film also opened many doors for her in the industry.

Vedika also credited Nishaanchi for leading her to Musafir Café, her new series. Casting director Karan Mally approached her for the show after the series' writer, Sharanya Rajpolam, noticed her work in the film. "I've always dreamed of being in a love story. Earlier, I used to tell my family, friends and more recently to my agency that I want to do a love story so for me it feels like destiny. I remember when I first read Sudha (her character), first read Musafir Café, and started deep diving into Sudha as a character, I related so much to her on all levels," Pinto added. Apart from Pinto, the show also stars Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana in the leading roles.

Set against the backdrop of Bhopal and Mussoorie, the Musafir Café is based on a book of the same title by author Divya Prakash Dubey. It follows the intertwined journeys of three strangers as they navigate love, longing and self-discovery; it is written and created by Sharanya Rajgopal. The show is directed by Ruchir Arun of Little Things fame, from a script by Sharanya Rajgopal. Pinto described the show as "beautiful, simple and complicated." "It is easy-breezy but I’ve to warn you that I’m going to break your heart also because love is like that. Love is complicated, messy but it is also beautiful," she said. Musafir Cafe premieres on Netflix on July 24.

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