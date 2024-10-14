Recently, Vedang Raina, who starred with Alia Bhatt in Jigra, talked about how much he admires Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Rockstar.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who won millions of hearts with his charm, is considered one of the best actors of his generation. After giving many hit films, the actor is now working on her upcoming film Ramayana.

He not only won fans' hearts but also became an inspiration for many younger actors. Recently, Vedang Raina, who starred with Alia Bhatt in Jigra, talked about how much he admires Ranbir's performance in Rockstar.

While speaking to Lallantop. Alia Bhatt and Vadang talked about Ranbir Kapoor. Vedang said Ranbir is a very bad singer but his lip-sync inspired him for Jigra song. He said, "I have been the biggest fan of Ranbir’s lip-syncing in Rockstar. I was very curious to always see the film’s BTS. I was curious to know if Ranbir could sing or not. His singing skills were negative, they were really bad. But that also goes to show how good an actor he is. Being a singer, I also tried to recreate the lip-syncs. Obviously, in the film (Jigra), it was an exaggerated version, but I wanted to try matching his pitch."

The Archies actor talked about how challenging lip-syncing can be for an actor. Alia also praised her father-in-law, Rishi Kapoor, during the conversation. She said, "One thing Ranbir would always share was that his father would ask him to sing loudly if there is anybody who truly sung songs, that was Rishi Kapoor.”

Vedang Raina mentioned that he is Shammi Kapoor's big fan and drew inspiration from him for his role in The Archies. He said, "Before The Archies, I had seen a lot of his videos. My character style was very similar to Elvis Presley, and I thought Shammi Kapoor matched very closely to him. So I drew inspiration from Shammi Kapoor.”

Meanwhile, Divya Khossla made strong allegations against Alia Bhatt for announcing fake collections of Jigra. On Saturday, Divya took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty, all theaters going empty every where. #AliaBhatt me sach mein bahut #Jigra hai. Khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra." Without mentioning Divya's name, Karan Johar replied her back when he put up an Instagram Story with a quote that read, "Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools."

