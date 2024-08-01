Vedaa trailer: John Abraham protects Sharvari, trains her to wage war against social evils, fans say 'full mass blast'

Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa is an actioner that touches upon the sensitive issue of untouchability with the 'perfect' dash of an masala entertainer.

Vedaa trailer: The official trailer of John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer Vedaa has been dropped, and it has left moviegoers stunned. The upcoming actioner is directed by Nikkhil Advani and this is his third collaboration after superhits Satyameva Jayate and Batla House.

Vedaa touches upon the sensitive issue of untouchability, served with the perfect dash of a masala entertainer. The movie has several references to Mahabharata. The trailer starts with John saying Bhagavad Gita's Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya shlok, followed by a massive hand-combat sequence. John plays the role of court-martial Army officer Abhimanyu Kanwar, who embarks on the mission of protecting Sharvari, a girl from the backward tribe, who's willing to fight against untouchability, and put an end the injustice, led by Abhishek Banerjee. At the end of the trailer, John calls him 'saarthi' of Sharvari, dropping another reference from the Indian epic.

As soon as the trailer was dropped, it left netizens surprised. An internet user called the film, "Full mass blast." Another internet user wrote, "John Abraham in this type of action genre a treat to watch." A netizen wrote, "Old John Abraham is back with raw action." One of the netizens wrote, "John Ab-Raham nahi karega".

Vedaa is scheduled for August 15 release. At the box office, the movie will be clashing with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, and Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan. Last week the makers of Vedaa issued an official statement, addressing the issue and urged for support from those who can help. The official statement shared by the makers reads, "We, the producers of Vedaa feel compelled to share with our fans and supporters that despite our best efforts, we are still to secure a clearance and certification from the CBFC of India.” It went on to add that the production house had complied with the rules and sent the film eight weeks before release. Vedaa was screened on June 25 and then advanced for the examining committee's review. Since then, there has been no response regarding the appeal for certification." However, with the trailer, it is confirmed that the movie release is not getting delayed.

