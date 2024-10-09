Vedaa OTT release date: When, where to watch John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer action thriller

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham and Sharvari-starrer Vedaa will start streaming on ZEE5 from October 10.

Starring John Abraham and Sharvari in the leading roles, the action thriller Vedaa was released in the cinemas on August 15 coinciding with the Independence Day. Inspired by real-life events, the film follows the journey of a determined Dalit girl Vedaa, essayed by Sharvari, and boldly addresses the pressing issues of caste-based injustices and crimes. She is helped by Major Abhimanyu, played by John, in her fight for justice.

After eight weeks of its release, Vedaa will now have its streaming release on ZEE5 on October 10. The OTT giant shared the announcement video on Wednesday on its social media handles and captioned it, "In this fight for justice, she’ll be unstoppable. Watch #Vedaa releasing TOMORROW on #ZEE5."

Talking about its OTT release, John Abraham said, “I'm proud to be part of a film that not only entertains but also empowers. Vedaa, inspires women to embrace their strength and also encourages all of us to support and uplift one another. The film is very important and relevant in today’s day and age which is a powerful reminder that when women thrive, we all thrive. I can't wait for audiences of ZEE5 to experience this transformative message in Vedaa."

Sharvari stated, "I'm excited for the digital release of Vedaa on ZEE5. Playing Vedaa Berwa has been an enriching experience for me. She is someone who seeked equality and justice. I felt her fire to stand up and fight for what is right. Its very overwhelming to receive so much love and appreciation for Vedaa, and it means the world to me to be part of a film that makes you think. Through boxing and martial arts training, Vedaa discovers her strength and voice in the film. I can’t wait for audiences to witness her inspiring journey."

Director Nikkhil Advani also added, "I believe Vedaa, not only entertains but also sheds light on important issues. From the very beginning, our aim with this film was to tell a story that sparks meaningful conversations, and we look forward to more viewers experiencing its message now through the film's release on ZEE5."

Vedaa clashed at the box office with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan's comedy Khel Khel Mein. The three movies will also have a clash in their OTT releases as Khel Khel Mein streams on Netflix from October 10 and Stree 2 will also have its digital release on Prime Video this week.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan felt 'so bad' after working with Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi: 'She needs to...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.