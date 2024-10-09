Vedaa OTT release date: When, where to watch John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer action thriller

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This train suffered Rs 6 crore loss since its launch, has 200-250 seats vacant daily, it runs from…

Shah Rukh Khan made a brilliant dad joke with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan laughed: 'Inke baap agar...'

'Some ants are...': Harbhajan Singh's cryptic post leaves internet confused

This is world's most charitable woman, who donated Rs 32400000, not Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, Nita Ambani, she is...

IND-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This train suffered Rs 6 crore loss since its launch, has 200-250 seats vacant daily, it runs from…

This train suffered Rs 6 crore loss since its launch, has 200-250 seats vacant daily, it runs from…

Shah Rukh Khan made a brilliant dad joke with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan laughed: 'Inke baap agar...'

Shah Rukh Khan made a brilliant dad joke with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan laughed: 'Inke baap agar...'

'Some ants are...': Harbhajan Singh's cryptic post leaves internet confused

'Some ants are...': Harbhajan Singh's cryptic post leaves internet confused

7 largest snakes on Earth

7 largest snakes on Earth

World Mental Health Day: 8 calming Yoga asanas for reducing stress

World Mental Health Day: 8 calming Yoga asanas for reducing stress

How long Mughal emperor Akbar used to sleep in a day

How long Mughal emperor Akbar used to sleep in a day

महिला टीचर ने की अश्लीलता की हदें पार, 11 साल के बच्चे को भेजे गंदे मैसेज और वीडियो

महिला टीचर ने की अश्लीलता की हदें पार, 11 साल के बच्चे को भेजे गंदे मैसेज और वीडियो

Maharashtra College Viral Video: टीचर का रैंप वॉक हुआ Viral, देंखें Video

Maharashtra College Viral Video: टीचर का रैंप वॉक हुआ Viral, देंखें Video

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Who will succeed Ratan Tata and lead his Rs 3800 crore business empire? Meet the front-runners in the succession race

Who will succeed Ratan Tata and lead his Rs 3800 crore business empire? Meet the front-runners in the succession race

Step inside Amitabh Bachchan's Rs 120 crore Jalsa bungalow with luxurious bedrooms, gym, jacuzzi

Step inside Amitabh Bachchan's Rs 120 crore Jalsa bungalow with luxurious bedrooms, gym, jacuzzi

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Vedaa OTT release date: When, where to watch John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer action thriller

Vedaa OTT release date: When, where to watch John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer action thriller

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again creates history, beats RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2, Jawan, Pathaan to become….

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again creates history, beats RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2, Jawan, Pathaan to become….

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vedaa OTT release date: When, where to watch John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer action thriller

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham and Sharvari-starrer Vedaa will start streaming on ZEE5 from October 10.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 04:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vedaa OTT release date: When, where to watch John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer action thriller
Vedaa OTT release date
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Starring John Abraham and Sharvari in the leading roles, the action thriller Vedaa was released in the cinemas on August 15 coinciding with the Independence Day. Inspired by real-life events, the film follows the journey of a determined Dalit girl Vedaa, essayed by Sharvari, and boldly addresses the pressing issues of caste-based injustices and crimes. She is helped by Major Abhimanyu, played by John, in her fight for justice.

After eight weeks of its release, Vedaa will now have its streaming release on ZEE5 on October 10. The OTT giant shared the announcement video on Wednesday on its social media handles and captioned it, "In this fight for justice, she’ll be unstoppable. Watch #Vedaa releasing TOMORROW on #ZEE5."

Talking about its OTT release, John Abraham said, “I'm proud to be part of a film that not only entertains but also empowers. Vedaa, inspires women to embrace their strength and also encourages all of us to support and uplift one another. The film is very important and relevant in today’s day and age which is a powerful reminder that when women thrive, we all thrive. I can't wait for audiences of ZEE5 to experience this transformative message in Vedaa."

Sharvari stated, "I'm excited for the digital release of Vedaa on ZEE5. Playing Vedaa Berwa has been an enriching experience for me. She is someone who seeked equality and justice. I felt her fire to stand up and fight for what is right. Its very overwhelming to receive so much love and appreciation for Vedaa, and it means the world to me to be part of a film that makes you think. Through boxing and martial arts training, Vedaa discovers her strength and voice in the film. I can’t wait for audiences to witness her inspiring journey."

Director Nikkhil Advani also added, "I believe Vedaa, not only entertains but also sheds light on important issues. From the very beginning, our aim with this film was to tell a story that sparks meaningful conversations, and we look forward to more viewers experiencing its message now through the film's release on ZEE5."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Vedaa clashed at the box office with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan's comedy Khel Khel Mein. The three movies will also have a clash in their OTT releases as Khel Khel Mein streams on Netflix from October 10 and Stree 2 will also have its digital release on Prime Video this week. 

READ | Amitabh Bachchan felt 'so bad' after working with Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi: 'She needs to...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

World Mental Health Day: Does Mental Health Lead to Material Success? Know what Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says

World Mental Health Day: Does Mental Health Lead to Material Success? Know what Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says

Meet woman whose old dream revived as she received job's offer letter after 48 years

Meet woman whose old dream revived as she received job's offer letter after 48 years

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

This actor worked with Shah Rukh, Ranbir, purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC prep, once contemplated suicide after..

This actor worked with Shah Rukh, Ranbir, purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC prep, once contemplated suicide after..

Ratan Tata's company joins hands with Rs 47991 crore bank, set to boost...

Ratan Tata's company joins hands with Rs 47991 crore bank, set to boost...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Who will succeed Ratan Tata and lead his Rs 3800 crore business empire? Meet the front-runners in the succession race

Who will succeed Ratan Tata and lead his Rs 3800 crore business empire? Meet the front-runners in the succession race

Step inside Amitabh Bachchan's Rs 120 crore Jalsa bungalow with luxurious bedrooms, gym, jacuzzi

Step inside Amitabh Bachchan's Rs 120 crore Jalsa bungalow with luxurious bedrooms, gym, jacuzzi

Five stunning images of the earth captured by NASA

Five stunning images of the earth captured by NASA

Meet Shilpa Shirodkar, Bigg Boss 18 contestant, who ruled the '90s with double meaning songs

Meet Shilpa Shirodkar, Bigg Boss 18 contestant, who ruled the '90s with double meaning songs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement