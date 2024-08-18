Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

John Abraham and Sharvari-starrer Vedaa recovered the lost ground on Saturday, but it still lurks behind Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree.

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham and Sharvari-starrer action drama Vedaa jump on Saturday and recover lost grounds. Nikkhil Advani's directorial was opened with Rs 6.30 crores on Thursday (Independence Day) but crashed to Rs 1.80 crores on Friday. On its third day, Vedaa showed good growth, and the film continues to race ahead of Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.

As per the early estimates shared by Sacnilk, Vedaa earned Rs 2.40 crores on Saturday, taking the three-day total to Rs 10.50 crores. Going by the trend, the movie is expected to earn more than Rs 15 crores over the extended weekend. Vedaa and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein was hugely impacted because of Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2.

The horror-comedy has received a fantastic response from the critics and the audience, and it has already surpassed the lifetime collections of its prequel in three days only.

With Vedaa, John Abraham reunited with director Nikkhil Advani after five years. The director-actor duo has given two successful films. They first came together for Satyameva Jayate (2018), and it was a blockbuster, despite clashing with Akshay Kumar's Gold. In 2019, John and Nikkhil again came together for Batla House. Despite clashing with Akshay's Mission Mangal, Batla House was a critical and commercial success.

Vedaa also stars Abhishek Banerjee as the main antogonist. The film delves into the sensitive issue of untouchability, served with the perfect dash of a masala entertainer. The movie has several references to the Indian epic Mahabharata as well. John plays the role of court-martial Army officer Abhimanyu Kanwar, who embarks on the mission of protecting Vedaa (Sharvari), a girl from the backward tribe, who's willing to fight against untouchability and put an end to injustice, led by Jitendra Pratap Singh (Abhishek).

