Bollywood

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

John Abraham and Sharvari's actioner Vedaa opened better than Akshay Kumar's Khe Khel Mein, but the movie earned less than Akki's film on Friday.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 09:36 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...
Sharvari and John Abraham in Vedaa
Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham and Sharvari-starrer, action-drama, Vedaa may open better than Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, but the film has witnessed a major drop on Friday, earning even less than Akki's film. Both films- Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein were affected by box office juggernaut Stree 2. 

As per the early estimates shared by Sacnilk, Vedaa only grossed Rs 1.60 crores on Friday. Vedaa and Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein were released in the cinemas. The movie earned Rs 6.30 crores on Thursday, and Rs 1.60 crores on Friday, taking the two-day total to 7.90 crores. Although Vedaa earned less than Khel Khel Mein on Friday, it is still marginally ahead of Akshay's film. Mudassir Aziz's directorial earned Rs 6.95 crores in two days. It will be interesting to see, how Vedaa will perform at the weekend. 

With Vedaa, John Abraham reunited with director Nikkhil Advani after five years. The director-actor duo has given two successful films. They first came together for Satyameva Jayate (2018), and it was a blockbuster, despite clashing with Akshay Kumar's Gold. In 2019, John and Nikkhil again came together for Batla House. Despite clashing with Akshay's Mission Mangal, Batla House was a critical and commercial success. 

Vedaa also stars Abhishek Banerjee as the main antogonist. The film delves into the sensitive issue of untouchability, served with the perfect dash of a masala entertainer. The movie has several references to the Indian epic Mahabharata as well. John plays the role of court-martial Army officer Abhimanyu Kanwar, who embarks on the mission of protecting Vedaa (Sharvari), a girl from the backward tribe, who's willing to fight against untouchability and put an end to injustice, led by Jitendra Pratap Singh (Abhishek Banerjee).

