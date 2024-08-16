Vedaa box office collection day 1: John Abraham races ahead of Akshay Kumar, but fails to beat his last film, earns...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Bomb threat in Noida's DLF Mall of India, movie stopped midway, people evacuated

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vedaa box office collection day 1: John Abraham races ahead of Akshay Kumar, but fails to beat his last film, earns...

John Abraham and Sharvari-starrer Vedaa has opened with mixed critical reception. Yet, the movie performed better than Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, which had a much positive critical response.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 10:05 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Vedaa box office collection day 1: John Abraham races ahead of Akshay Kumar, but fails to beat his last film, earns...
John Abraham and Sharvari in Vedaa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vedaa box office collection: John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer Vedaa has faced strong opposition from Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2, but it opened better than Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. As per the early estimates of the industry tracker portal Sacnilk, Vedaa has opened with Rs 6.52 crores from Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. 

When it comes to comparison, Vedaa opened better than Khel Khel Mein (Rs 5 crore). But they both got crushed under the horror-comedy Stree 2. The Shraddha Kapoor-starrer dominated the Independence Day holiday and grossed Rs 54 crores on the first day (including paid previews). 

Although John Abraham scored better than Akshay Kumar. He failed to beat the opening of his last film, Ek Villain Returns. As Bollywood Hungama reported, Ek Villain Returns collected Rs 7 crores in India. Mohit Suri-directed Ek Villain Returns was a box office flop, grossing Rs 60 crores worldwide against Rs 72 crores budget. The word of mouth for Vedaa is mixed and it would be interesting to see how the film will perform over the weekend. 

John Abraham Vedaa reunites him with director Nikkhil Advani after five years. The director-actor duo has given two successful films, Satyameva Jayate and Batla House. 

Vedaa also stars Abhishek Banerjee as the main antogonist. The film delves into the sensitive issue of untouchability, served with the perfect dash of a masala entertainer. The movie has several references to the Indian epic Mahabharata as well. John plays the role of court-martial Army officer Abhimanyu Kanwar, who embarks on the mission of protecting Vedaa (Sharvari), a girl from the backward tribe, who's willing to fight against untouchability, and put an end the injustice, led by Jitendra Pratap Singh (Abhishek Banerjee).

Read: 'Aap kab tak ghar baithoge': Baghban child actor Smit Sheth reveals this director advised him to quit films | Exclusive

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris make first joint appearance since former's exit from US presidential race

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris make first joint appearance since former's exit from US presidential race

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Leaked design, launch date, battery, price in India, and other details

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Leaked design, launch date, battery, price in India, and other details

Independence Day 2024: Man’s heartfelt guitar and harmonica rendition of National Anthem impresses the internet

Independence Day 2024: Man’s heartfelt guitar and harmonica rendition of National Anthem impresses the internet

Meet woman, who left high-paying job to run her father's business, now leads Rs 9000 crore company, she is...

Meet woman, who left high-paying job to run her father's business, now leads Rs 9000 crore company, she is...

How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement