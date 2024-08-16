Vedaa box office collection day 1: John Abraham races ahead of Akshay Kumar, but fails to beat his last film, earns...

John Abraham and Sharvari-starrer Vedaa has opened with mixed critical reception. Yet, the movie performed better than Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, which had a much positive critical response.

Vedaa box office collection: John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer Vedaa has faced strong opposition from Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2, but it opened better than Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. As per the early estimates of the industry tracker portal Sacnilk, Vedaa has opened with Rs 6.52 crores from Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

When it comes to comparison, Vedaa opened better than Khel Khel Mein (Rs 5 crore). But they both got crushed under the horror-comedy Stree 2. The Shraddha Kapoor-starrer dominated the Independence Day holiday and grossed Rs 54 crores on the first day (including paid previews).

Although John Abraham scored better than Akshay Kumar. He failed to beat the opening of his last film, Ek Villain Returns. As Bollywood Hungama reported, Ek Villain Returns collected Rs 7 crores in India. Mohit Suri-directed Ek Villain Returns was a box office flop, grossing Rs 60 crores worldwide against Rs 72 crores budget. The word of mouth for Vedaa is mixed and it would be interesting to see how the film will perform over the weekend.

John Abraham Vedaa reunites him with director Nikkhil Advani after five years. The director-actor duo has given two successful films, Satyameva Jayate and Batla House.

Vedaa also stars Abhishek Banerjee as the main antogonist. The film delves into the sensitive issue of untouchability, served with the perfect dash of a masala entertainer. The movie has several references to the Indian epic Mahabharata as well. John plays the role of court-martial Army officer Abhimanyu Kanwar, who embarks on the mission of protecting Vedaa (Sharvari), a girl from the backward tribe, who's willing to fight against untouchability, and put an end the injustice, led by Jitendra Pratap Singh (Abhishek Banerjee).

Read: 'Aap kab tak ghar baithoge': Baghban child actor Smit Sheth reveals this director advised him to quit films | Exclusive