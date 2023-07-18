Ve Kamleya: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's new love song by Arijit Singh-Shreya Ghoshal released, fans call it 'masterpiece'

The new love track Ve Kamleya by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Sing's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released.

On Tuesday, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh released the new love track Ve Kamleya by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The song is composed by Pritam and has lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Karan Johar shared the song on YouTube and wrote, “And just like that, another piece close to my heart is yours! #VeKamleya video out now…but STAY TUNED FOR THE FULL AUDIO! Coming soon. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas on 28th July.”

Watch video:

Netizens loved the song and praised Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal for their ‘melodious’ voice. One of the social media users commented, “So grateful to be in the era of my dear Arijit sir, Pritam sir, Shreya maam and Amitabh sir.” The second one said, “Arijitji + Pritamji + Amitabhji + Shreya ghoshalji are now a whole package to revive my mood.” The third one said, “Oxygen of the Bollywood industry Arijit Singh.”

Another person commented, “Arijit'a voice is so much addictive. His magical voice can soothes the inner soul of a person. I can listen to this song all day.” The Karan Johar directorial, which releases in cinemas on July 28, marks the second collaboration between the two actors after Zoya Akhtar's musical drama Gully Boy in 2019. Ranveer and Alia won the Filmfare Awards for Best Actor and Best Actress for the film, which was also India's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards but failed to get nominated. Apart from the two actors, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

The film reportedly also features Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor in cameo roles. The much-awaited seventh full-length feature film of Karan Johar after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is presented by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Production.