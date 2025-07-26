Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta reveal name of their newborn baby girl, it is..., know its meaning, importance, significance

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta welcomed their baby girl on June 10, and now the couple has revealed the name of their little doll. Read on to know the name, its meaning and importance.

Actors and couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta have decided to name their daughter Veda. The proud parents revealed the name of their baby girl by sharing a special video of the naming ceremony on social media. The clip featured these two joyfully swinging their baby girl in a traditional cloth cradle in the presence of their close family and friends. The balloons with her name were also visible in the clip, adding a personal flair to the beautiful ceremony. Revealing the name of their daughter, Vatsal and Ishita wrote on Instagram, "Holi joli peepal paan… ben ehh paadyu VEDA naam."

The meaning of Veda

The name Veda is derived from the Sanskrit origin, which means knowledge, wisdom, and even sacred knowledge. The term comes from the ancient Sanskrit word veda (वेद), which is directly related to the oldest and most sacred scriptures of Hinduism- the Vedas. Vedas are collections of texts that are considered a source of insight and divine revelation in Indian tradition.

See Vatsal and Ishita revealing the name of their baby girl

The signification of Veda

By naming the child Veda, it symbolises qualities such as intelligence, enlightenment, wisdom, and a deep understanding of the world. Veda has a strong cultural and spiritual definition in India. The name is popular among Hindu families, and in the last few years, it has also become more popular due to its meaning and importance.

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta welcome their second child

On June 10, Vatsal and Ishita welcomed their second child, a baby girl. On June 11, the duo announced the arrival of their little angel. The couple dropped a picture from the hospital where Ishita was seen holding the baby in her arms, while Vatsal and their son Vaayu posed next to the latest addition to the sweet family. For the unversed, Ishita and Vatsal dated for years before marrying in 2017. Ishita and Vatsal became parents for the first time in July 2023, as their son Vayu came into this world.