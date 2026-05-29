Vashu Bhagnani files ₹400 crore case against David Dhawan, Tips; demands halt on Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai release

Puja Entertainment has dragged Tips Industries to court over alleged unauthorized use of Biwi No.1 songs in Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film.

The ongoing legal clash between Vashu Bhagnani’s Puja Entertainment and Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries has intensified, with the dispute now reaching the Bombay High Court. Puja Entertainment has reportedly filed a ₹400 crore lawsuit against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani, and filmmaker David Dhawan, alleging unauthorized use of songs from the 1999 film Biwi No.1 in the upcoming Varun Dhawan-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

The suit, filed via V K Dubey Associates, seeks urgent legal intervention to stop the film’s release and all forms of its promotion and distribution. It specifically demands a halt on any use of the disputed tracks “Chunnari Chunnari” and “Ishq Sona Hai” in the film and its promotional content.

According to Puja Entertainment’s legal representative speaking to ANI, “We have filed a suit with a claim of Rs. 400 crores to the Tips Music Company. The legal battle has been increasing for many days, and the rights of the musicians were not ready to be settled. Earlier, the rights of movies were based on agreements. Today, music companies buy songs from big producers or lyricists who write or create them. During that time, the agreements with Tips covered only audio rights. In 2018, Tips emailed us requesting visual rights. Vashu Bhagnani had replied to them, but their conversation did not settle.”

The lawyer further stated that Puja Entertainment had already revoked earlier permissions, claiming Tips no longer holds valid rights for usage of the songs in the new project. “If they are the lawful owners of the music rights, they must show their documents. This is why we have filed a claim against Tips. Justice will prevail, and the truth will come out,” advocate Dubey added.

At the heart of the dispute is David Dhawan’s upcoming film, which reportedly uses two iconic songs from Biwi No. 1. Puja Entertainment argues that the makers lack proper authorization and has also demanded that the film’s title be changed, as it is derived from the song “Ishq Sona Hai.” Additionally, the production house has sought ₹100 crore in damages if the demands are not met.

On the other hand, Tips Industries, led by Ramesh Taurani, maintains that it holds the music and audio rights for the songs and has dismissed the allegations as unfounded.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 5.