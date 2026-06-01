Vashu Bhagnani claims Ramesh Taurani ‘betrayed’ him, made HJTIHH; says Tips owner didn’t reward Govinda for Coolie No 1 success

The fallout between Vashu Bhagnani and Ramesh Taurani isn't only because of the 'unauthorised use' of Biwi No 1 songs, but it's more than that. Read on to know the real cause, which goes back 31 years.

Ahead of Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (HJTIHH), producers Vashu Bhagnani and Ramesh Taurani's fallout continues to make headlines. There was a phase when both united and created history at the box office with Coolie No 1 (1995). However, three decades later, Vashu openly admitted that he feels betrayed by Taurani. Amid the fight over the 'unauthorised use' of Chunari Chunari, for the upcoming comedy film, Vashu revealed the real reason behind their fight, and it's more than what's been reported.

Ramesh Taurani took my idea, David Dhawan, and made HJTIHH: Vashu

In a recent virtual press conference, Vashu claimed that after the debacle of Coolie No 1 remake, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Vashu intended to make a sequel to Biwi No 1, and he discussed the project with David and his son Rohit Dhawan. According to Bhagnani, the Dhawans agreed to the project. However, two months later, Vashu got the news that David was collaborating with Ramesh Taurani for a comedy film. Vashu admitted that he felt bad that David ditched him for another project. But a year later, he got to know that even Chunari Chunari got remade for David-Ramesh's film, and that's when he felt cheated. Vashu said that Ramesh took his director (David) and his idea of Biwi No 1 sequel, and turned it into HJTIHH.

Watch the viral claims of Vashu Bhagnani against David and Ramesh Taurani

When Ramesh refused to reward Govinda and David Dhawan

In another statement, Vashu revealed that when their OG Coolie No 1 became a blockbuster, he decided to gift a car to Govinda and David. However, Vashu claimed that Ramesh, who was 50% partner in the film wasn't keen to do that. "I believed success should be shared with the people who create it. When I suggested that we jointly gift cars to David Dhawan ji and Govinda ji, Ramesh ji did not wish to be part of it. I therefore proceeded on my own because I felt it was the right thing to do," said Bhagnani.

Vashu felt betrayed by Taurani?

Bhagnani further stated that certain events over the years left him feeling deeply disappointed and betrayed by people he had once considered close associates. He said, "There comes a time when silence is mistaken for acceptance. I am only sharing my side of the story and the facts as I experienced them. Some actions over the years felt like a betrayal of trust, and I believe it is important to put my perspective on record."

Is Vashu-Ramesh's war over royalties only?

In his statement, Vashu Bhagnani said that if any meaningful royalty or future revenue is ever generated from the music he created and produced, he would like a share of it to reach the actors, directors, writers, and actresses who helped bring those stories to life. He added, "If there is ever any royalty or benefit from this music, I would like it to reach the actors, directors, writers, and actresses who stood by me and helped build these films. I have always believed that success should be shared. Appreciation should not just be spoken about; it should be demonstrated."