Vashu Bhagnani accuses Netflix of Rs 250 crore fraud, takes legal action

Manisha Chauhan

Oct 08, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Vashu Bhagnani accuses Netflix of Rs 250 crore fraud, takes legal action
Image credit: ANI
    Producer Vashu Bhagnani has accused Netflix of defrauding him of ₹250 crore. He filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police in April, which has since led to an investigation into the matter.

    On September 7, Vibha Chopra, the head of Hindi Film Licensing at Netflix, was questioned for around six hours and is expected to return for additional questioning soon. Bhagnani’s contract with Netflix, established in September 2022, involved producing three films for a total payment of ₹200 crore. However, he claims he only received ₹60 crore. Netflix also terminated the license for his film Hero No. 1, which resulted in an additional loss of ₹200 crore.

    Bhagnani had provided Netflix with three films: Hero No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released on June 6, 2024, and Mission Raniganj followed on October 6, 2024. Despite this, Netflix canceled the license for Hero No. 1, withholding ₹200 crore related to the film and an extra ₹47 crore, prompting Bhagnani to file his complaint.

    Pooja Entertainment has been involved in two separate cases, one where he has levelled allegations against Netflix, and other in which the production house has filed a complaint against director Ali Abbas Zafar, who directed their 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', a commercial disaster.

    Earlier this month, Ali had alleged that the production house has not paid his fees of Rs 7.30 crore. In their counter allegation, Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment filed a complaint against filmmaker Ali for allegedly syphoning the subsidy funds he took from Abu Dhabi authorities during the shoot of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. 

    However, soon after the news of the production house filing a case against Ali came out, the crew members of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' rallied behind Ali Abbas Zafar and accused Pooja Entertainment of being in the wrong.

    Several crew members of the film took to their Instagram handles and shared how they weren't paid during the course of the project. Earlier this year, there was a massive uproar against Pooja Entertainment for non-payment of dues towards the lower rung of its crew members.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

