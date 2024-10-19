Vasan Bala reacts to Divya Khossla's claims of Jigra being copied from her film Savi.

Vasan Bala's Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer Jigra has been grabbing headlines since the day of its release. Divya Khossla Kumar recently alleged that the film is copied from her movie Savi. Now the filmmaker has finally broken his silence on the same.

During an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Vasan Bala addressed Divya's claim of Jigra being a copy of her film Savi, and said, “Savi came out when we were editing Jigra. It is already out there. Everyone can watch it and make up their minds. I don’t really want to bring down anyone or add more fuel. With the false bookings, that, I think, is a distribution question. I don’t think it is that murky at all, but anyone who can investigate and bring out anything is more than welcome.”

Vasan Bala also talked about Manipuri actor Bijou Thaangjam's allegations of unprofessional behaviour and discrimination towards actors from Northeast India and said, “I don't remember seeing his face or audition. He was never told that he was shortlisted. I think they checked his availability. It is normal procedure to call and ask for availability. He probably assumed he got the part. But I am sure there is always a better way of dealing with things. If he has felt bad, then I apologise because these things happen."

Jigra is the story of how a sister goes to extreme lengths to save her brother from jail. The film clashed with Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and has managed to collect only Rs 22 crore in India. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt and has failed to impress the audience. Alia Bhatt is now shooting for her upcoming movie Alpha which also stars Sharvari. The actress also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline.

