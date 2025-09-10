Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi blessed with a baby boy, uncle Chiranjeevi holds little one in his arms, pens heartwarming note: 'Welcome to the...'

Supreme Court mentions Nepal, Bangladesh unrest: 'Look what is happening...'
This superstar had decided to go back to his village and plough fields if his co-star refused to marry him, they had three kids, one of them got jailed because...
'How will they even compete with us?': R Ashwin questions Asia Cup 2025 Competitiveness, suggests India A inclusion for more balance
iPhone Pink Diamond to iPhone Diamond Rose Edition: Most expensive smartphones in the world
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Might Fail to Revisit $0.74, But This Token Will Blow Past that Mark from Below $0.003
Tata vs Tesla: Which EV maker has bigger charging hub in Mumbai?
Aamir Khan once called himself a 'waiter' because..., said Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are...
After laying off 15,000 employees, Microsoft’s new move for employees is to..., know what tech giant has palnned
Bigg Boss 19: As Salman Khan is busy shooting Battle of Galwan, these two actors to host next Weekend Ka Vaar
Nepal Protest: Who will be next prime minister? Sushila Karki, Baburam Bhattarai, Balendra Shah or someone else?
BOLLYWOOD
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have become proud parents to a baby boy. Their first child brought a wave of happiness in the Konidela family, and Chiranjeevi's excitement while holding the little one proves it.
Tollywood actor Varun Tej and his better half, Lavanya Tripathi, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Wednesday. Sharing the exciting news on social media, the 'Ghani' actor posted a black and white photo from the hospital, where his wife is holding the little munchkin and Varun is kissing her forehead. "Our little man (Blue heart emojis) 10.09.2025," he captioned the post. Megastar Chiranjeevi welcomed the little one to the Konidela family with a heartfelt post that read, "Welcome to the world, little one!
A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents." "Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child," he added.
Chiranjeevi's post further included an adorable picture of him holding the newborn, with dad Varun standing beside them. For those who do not know, Varun is the son of Chiranjeevi's younger brother, Nagendra Babu. Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law and Ram Charan's better half, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wrote in the comment section, "Congratulations...sooooo happpy."
Welcome to the world, little one!— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 10, 2025
A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family.
Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents.
So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents.
Wishing the… pic.twitter.com/TbBdZ37pRN
Shriya Saran penned, "Congratulations so happy!" Rakul Preet Singh added, "Congratulations guys (Red heart emojis) so happy for you both." Sundeep Kishan also wished the new parents saying, "Congratulations," along with two red heart emojis. Varun Tej and Lavanya tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on November 1, 2023, in Tuscany, Italy.
The couple announced their first pregnancy in May this year. They shared the happy news with a cute Instagram post, featuring a monochrome photo of their hands along with a baby shoe in the background. The caption read, “Life’s most beautiful role yet -Coming soon."
(Apart from the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)