India's Got Latent controversy is still making headlines, and now stand-up comedian and writer Varun Grover has made some blunt but funny remarks on the whole row, and even on popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

In his latest show, Varun Grover asked his audience not to record his set and said, “I don’t want to go to jail because of the 6 MB video recorded on your Oppo phone. If I have to go to jail, it should at least be because of the high-quality 4K video that I have shot." “This way, at least I will get some respect. If it’s a shaky video, no one will even understand who is talking because of the video quality. Even I can deny saying ‘Sir, look closely. It’s Samay Raina’," he asserted, leaving his audience in splits.

Varun went on to comment on Ranveer, and his YouTube channel, BeerBiceps, and added, "BeerBiceps! The one who has such a name, his show should have been shut a long time ago. Just on the basis of his name. What he says is secondary. Beer Biceps, what is this? Sounds like a pornstar’s name from Gurgaon."

Cracking a joke on the Police's raid on India's Got Latent set, Varun added, "Police went to that studio where they shot the episode, for a raid. Police are thinking they are still sitting there. They are sitting there, waiting, after uploading the episode. ‘No one has come yet. No one has got offended’. Now they have gone and they are asking ‘Where is Samay Raina?’"

Samay's first post on his YouTube ever since the controversy

On February 22, amid the controversy, Samay Raina broke his silence on the controversy on YouTube with a subtle yet significant post on Friday night. The post, exclusive to his paid subscribers, featured just two emojis: a heart and a hug, symbolising solidarity and togetherness. Despite the absence of a video, the post garnered an impressive over 7,500 likes in just one minute.