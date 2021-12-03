Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal to make OTT debut

In the web show 'Say Yes To The Dress India’, Natasha Dalal will soon be seen helping a bride in finding her dream wedding gown.

As she prepares to enter the OTT world, the public will soon witness another side of Natasha Dalal, fashion designer and wife of actor Varun Dhawan.

She returned to India in 2013 after studying fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York and launching her design firm, Natasha Dalal Label, which specialises in bridal and wedding couture designs.

In an interview with HT, she said “Designing has always been a passion, and there couldn’t have been a better opportunity to make my OTT debut,” she said, adding that curating an outfit for a bride is a very overwhelming experience for her.

“Every bride is unique and watching her eyes sparkle when she sees her dream outfit unfold in front of her makes up for all the effort that goes into the process of bringing it to life. I’m looking forward to witnessing that,” she added.”

For Natasha, who prefers to avoid the spotlight, appearing in front of the camera is a major deal. In reality, her Instagram account is still private, and she has never spoken publicly about her life, profession, or Varun Dhawan.