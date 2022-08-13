Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal meet Indian Cricket Team at Mumbai airport, photos goes viral

Varun Dhawan/Twitter

The Indian cricket team recently met with Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal as they prepared to travel to Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series against the home country. The actor posted a few images and wrote about his delight over meeting them on Instagram.

Sharing a picture with Team India and another with Shikhar Dhawan on Twitter, Varun wrote, "At 4 in the morning I was like a boy in a candy shop. Got very excited to meet and chat with our men in blue. About their upcoming tour. Also @SDhawan25 asked me a couple of riddles."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are pictured smiling with the group, which also includes Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, and Shubman Gill.

Early on Saturday, Varun and Natasha were sighted at the Mumbai airport. Before leaving on a trip, the couple seemed to have met in the waiting area. Varun wore blue casuals, while Natasha wore white.

Before making his 45-day homecoming last week, Varun was filming for his forthcoming movie Bawaal in another country. Varun is paired with Janhvi Kapoor in the movie. Bawaal, a Nitesh Tiwari-directed film, finished filming there. On April 7 of next year, it will be released in theatres. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wrote the Bawaal tale.

His JugJugg Jeeyo squad recently gathered with him at producer Karan Johar's house. Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli, in addition to Varun, were in attendance.

Varun will also appear in Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy Bhediya in addition to Bawaal. In the movie, he plays Kriti Sanon's co-star.