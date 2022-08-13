Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal meet Indian Cricket Team at Mumbai airport, photos goes viral

Varun Dhawan posted a few images and wrote about his delight over meeting them on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 03:46 PM IST

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal meet Indian Cricket Team at Mumbai airport, photos goes viral
Varun Dhawan/Twitter

The Indian cricket team recently met with Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal as they prepared to travel to Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series against the home country. The actor posted a few images and wrote about his delight over meeting them on Instagram.

Sharing a picture with Team India and another with Shikhar Dhawan on Twitter, Varun wrote, "At 4 in the morning I was like a boy in a candy shop. Got very excited to meet and chat with our men in blue. About their upcoming tour. Also @SDhawan25 asked me a couple of riddles."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are pictured smiling with the group, which also includes Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, and Shubman Gill.

Early on Saturday, Varun and Natasha were sighted at the Mumbai airport. Before leaving on a trip, the couple seemed to have met in the waiting area. Varun wore blue casuals, while Natasha wore white.

Before making his 45-day homecoming last week, Varun was filming for his forthcoming movie Bawaal in another country. Varun is paired with Janhvi Kapoor in the movie. Bawaal, a Nitesh Tiwari-directed film, finished filming there. On April 7 of next year, it will be released in theatres. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wrote the Bawaal tale.

His JugJugg Jeeyo squad recently gathered with him at producer Karan Johar's house. Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli, in addition to Varun, were in attendance.

 

Varun will also appear in Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy Bhediya in addition to Bawaal. In the movie, he plays Kriti Sanon's co-star.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 420 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.