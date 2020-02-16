Varun Dhawan warms up to Govinda at Filmfare Awards 2020

Govinda might have come out in the open and criticized Varun Dhawan after Salman Khan, but Varun found a way to warm up to the Hero No 1. Varun did so at the recently held Filmfare Awards 2020. He involved Govinda out of the blue.

Karan Johar, hosting the Filmfare Awards, stole Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal's pants. Akshay Kumar stole their shorts too, leaving Varun and Vicky in pants. When Varun and Vicky tried to complain to Karan Johar about the same, the filmmaker rather asked them to play a game.

Varun and Vicky had a 'chaddi challenge', where they had to pick a partner and sing a song replacing 'dil' with 'chaddi'. Varun went in the audience and went down on his knees to ask Alia Bhatt to be his partner in the game. Vicky picked his 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' actress Bhumi Pednekar for the game.

Varun and Alia hands down won the round with their antics. While Alia picked beau Ranbir Kapoor's songs and sang 'Ae Chaddi Hai Mushkil' and 'Badtameez Chaddi', Varun Dhawan involved Govinda in the game, stating that nobody can do comedy better than 'Chi Chi bhaiya' (that's what Varun called Govinda). Govinda sang Chaddi deke dekho' first and then followed it up with 'chaddi mein rehne do'.

Govinda was then honoured with excellence in cinema award. He thanked his mother for the same.