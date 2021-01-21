Varun Dhawan's uncle Anil Dhawan confirms his January 24 wedding with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Actor Anil Dhawan, Varun Dhawan's uncle, has finally confirmed his nephew's wedding with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal this month. He said the wedding will take place on January 24.

Several reports have claimed that Varun and Natasha will tie the knot in a private ceremony in Alibaug and that the wedding will be attended by just 50 guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Salman Khan.

During an interview with SpotBoyE, Anil said, "My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it." When asked if he would be in attendance at the wedding, Anil said, "Why not?"

Interestingly, earlier this month, during an interview with Bombay Times, Anil had denied the rumours of Varun and Natasha's wedding.

He had said, "Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn’t know? Are they going to invite us at the last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya (Are they keeping it that big a secret)?"

He had added, "Whatever it is, as a family we have been persuading him to get married soon. I feel this is one ritual you got to do in time. There is no point prolonging it. Do it in time or just don't do it!"

In other news, a report in PeepingMoon states that filmmaker Karan Johar will be choreographing the couple's 'sangeet night' and it will be a star-studded event with celebrities such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan, Kiara Advani, and Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora among others in attendance.

Meanwhile, a Bollywood Hungama report mentions that Varun and Natasha's wedding functions will reportedly begin on January 22 with the 'sangeet night'. The following day, the 'mehendi' festivities will take place and on 24th Varun and Natasha will exchange the solemn vows.