Varun Dhawan turns 'Bhediya' in forthcoming horror film with Kriti Sanon, release date out

Varun Dhawan is all set to star in his first supernatural film titled Bhediya. The film will be a part of Maddock Films 'Horror Universe' after Stree and Roohi. Bhediya is being helmed by Amar Kaushik of Stree and Bala fame and also stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead. The announcement teaser was unveiled by the makers along with the release date of the film. Bhediya is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

In the teaser video, a shirtless Varun is seen evolving into a werewolf and howling while doing so. The horror film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

Maddock Films shared the video on their Instagram page with a caption stating, "#Stree aur #Roohi ki darawani duniya mein #Bhediya ka swagat hai! In cinemas 14th April 2022. @varundvn @kritisanon @nowitsabhi @deepakdobriyal1 @amarkaushik #DineshVijan @nirenbhatt @officialjiostudios @rajkummar_rao @shraddhakapoor @aparshakti_khurana @janhvikapoor @fukravarun."

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Varun will be shooting for Bhediya extensively in Arunachal Pradesh and the film is reportedly set to go on floors in May this year.

Apart from Bhediya, Varun has a few films in his kitty including Jug Jugg Jeeyo directed by Raj Mehta and co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The actor also has Arun Khetarpal biopic by Sriram Raghavan.

On the other hand, Kriti is currently completing the shoot of Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. The actor also has Mimi and will be reuniting with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff in Ganpath.