'Baniyan phen ke mandir': Varun Dhawan trolled for wearing shorts and vest during Mumbai temple visit

Varun Dhawan faced online criticism after visiting a Mumbai temple in shorts and a sleeveless vest, with many social media users calling his attire inappropriate for a place of worship.

Actor Varun Dhawan has become the latest target of social media criticism after pictures from his recent temple visit surfaced online.

While the actor had visited a Mumbai temple to seek blessings ahead of the release of his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, many netizens were more focused on what he was wearing than the purpose of his visit.

Varun was seen dressed in a sleeveless vest and shorts during the outing, a choice of attire that did not sit well with a section of social media users. Soon after photos and videos from the visit began circulating online, several people questioned whether his outfit was appropriate for a place of worship.

Many users expressed disappointment, arguing that visitors should dress more respectfully while entering a temple. Comments ranging from mild criticism to outright trolling quickly flooded social media platforms, with some users suggesting that celebrities should be more mindful of religious customs.

Despite the online backlash, Varun has not reacted to the criticism and continues to focus on the promotions of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

The film has witnessed a series of release date changes before finally settling on June 5, 2026. It was initially scheduled to hit theatres on the same date before being shifted to May 22 to avoid a box-office clash. However, after the competing release was postponed, the makers decided to return to the original release plan.

Advance bookings for the film are now underway. Early ticket sales have shown a modest response so far, though trade experts expect numbers to improve as the release date draws closer. The romantic entertainer stars Varun alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde and is produced by Ramesh Taurani.