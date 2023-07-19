Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during Bawaal promotions, netizens call it ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Varun Dhawan faces backlash for biting his co-star Jahnvi Kapoor's ear during Bawaal promotions.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have paired up for the very first time for the movie Bawaal and after watching the trailer, fans are already loving their chemistry. However, a new photo from the promotions of the movie is going viral on social media wherein the actor can be seen jokingly biting Janhvi’s ear which irked netizens.

On Tuesday, a photo from the promotional shoot for Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movie Bawaal surfaced on the internet. In the photo, Varun could be seen biting Janhvi’s ear. Both of them were seen twinning in black. While Janhvi was seen wearing a black off-shoulder dress, Varun Dhawan was seen wearing a black jacket.

One of the Reddit users shared the photo on the social media platform and netizens were irked with Varun Dhawan’s behaviour. One of the comments read, “the way gets touchy with his female co-stars and gets away with all these antics is absolutely ridiculous.” Another wrote, “This is creepy for a married man to do.” Another commented, “this is where she should use her slapping skills.” Another said, “this man has no sense of boundaries.” Another wrote, “can he please stop.” another comment read, “this is absolutely ridiculous.”

Earlier too Varun Dhawan faced backlash when he picked Gigi Hadid ‘without consent’ during his performance on the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening gala. The actor, however, later clarified on Twitter that it was ‘planned’.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and the movie is based on the backdrop of World War II. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the movie revolves around the story of two newly married couple who travel to Europe for their honeymoon and unfold problems in their married life. The romantic drama is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on July 21.

