Varun Dhawan treats fan in wheelchair with selfie, netizens laud actor and call him ‘humble’

Varun Dhawan clicks selfie with fan in wheelchair

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie Bhediya which failed to perform well at the box office but garnered positive reviews from the audience. The actor was recently seen gracing an event in Mumbai where he was flooded with a sea of fans. The actor treated a fan in a wheelchair with a selfie and his gesture won hearts.

On Friday, Viral Bhayani posted a video capturing Varun Dhawan treating his fans with selfies at an event. The actor was seen wearing a white Tank top and funky brown shorts with a pair of white sneakers and sunglasses. The actor was seen treating a fan in a wheelchair with a selfie and netizens fell in love with the actor’s sweet gesture.

Netizens found Varun Dhawan’s gesture ‘sweet’ and called the actor ‘humble’. One of the comments read, “he’s so sweet omg.” Another fan commented, “person with a big heart.” Another said, “such a sweet person.” Another fan wrote, “this guy is genuine superstar, look at his acting, his looks. he gives back-to-back hits and is still so humble. Another wrote, “such a humble celeb.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie Bhediya. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the movie also starred Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal among others. The story of the movie revolved around a boy named Bhaskar who finds himself changing after being bitten by a wolf in the forests of Arunachal.

The actor will be next seen in the movie Bawaal, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 6. Other than this, the actor also has the Indian Installment of the American web series Citadel. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the series.

