Varun Dhawan to romance Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in Shashank Khaitan's next?

After Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, it was announced that Varun Dhawan will be reuniting with Shashank Khaitan for Rannbhoomi. Last year, Karan Johar tweeted about the same stating, "So proud to announce #RANNBHOOMI ... @ShashankKhaitan and @Varun_dvn take a giant leap in their third offering together! A solid spectacle with a beating heart!!! DIWALI 2020 release! Remaining lead cast to be announced soon! @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18". Then it was reported that Rannbhoomi has been put on a backburner. It was also said Varun and Shashank will be reuniting for an espionage thriller.

Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Shashank will be directing Varun in an out-and-out commercial film. The film will have two female leads namely Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Talking about the film, a source told the tabloid, "After contemplating several options, Shashank and KJo finalised the trio. They liked the script and were immediately on board."

The untitled film is likely to go on floors by mid-2020 and it will be produced by Karan under his home banner Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He is also completing the shoot for David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Talking about Bhumi, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. While Kiara has Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.