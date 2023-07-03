Varun Dhawan to collaborate with Jawan director Atlee for action film, fans think its Theri remake

Varun Dhawan-Atlee/Instagram

Varun Dhawan will headline an upcoming action entertainer movie, to be produced by Jawan director Atlee and wife Priya Mohan's banner A For Apple Studios. Also backed by Cine1 Studios, the untitled project will be directed by Kalees, best known for the 2019 Tamil techno-thriller Kee. It is scheduled to be released on May 31, 2024.

"@cine1studios and A For Apple Studios join hands to bring one the biggest action entertainers with @varundvn leading the cast. Written & Directed by @kalees_dir Produced by @muradkhetani and @priyaatlee Presented by @atlee47 The film is slated to release worldwide on May 31st 2024," A For Apple Studios posted on Instagram.

The details of the movie's plot have been kept under wraps. However, there have been reports that it is an official remake of Atlee-directed Theri. Fans took to the comment section requesting the makers to not remake Theri, the 2016 blockbuster that starred Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading roles.

Also, Samantha and Varun will be seen together in the Citadel Indian installment. The Prime Video spy action thriller began with its American installment this year, which featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. The Italian installment Citadel: Diana will premiere next year.

Coming back to the upcoming film, it has also been reported that Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in as the leading lady. She and Varun are already looking forward to the release of their next film Bawaal directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The romantic drama, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on October 6, will now have a direct-to-digital release on Prime Video later this month.

Meanwhile, Atlee is looking forward to his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's action entertainer Jawan. Slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 7, the film has Nayanthara also making her Bollywood debut and Vijay Sethupathi playing the main antagonist.



