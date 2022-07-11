Varun Dhawan teases Janhvi Kapoor as she arrives late for shoot in Poland, asks 'what is this behaviour?'

Credit: Janhvi Kapoor-janhvikapoor_queen/Instagram

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, who are busy shooting for their film Bawaal in Poland, often share BTS videos and photos on social media. In a recent viral video, Varun Dhawan can be seen teasing Janhvi as she arrived late for the shoot.

Varun took to Instagram and shared a video in which Janhvi can be seen exiting the hotel, while others including Varun, director Nitesh Tiwari, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari waiting outside. Janhvi can be heard saying, “I’m really sorry,” to Bawaal team. To which Varun said, “Ahem ahem. This is terrible, Janhvi. What is this behaviour?” She kept smiling.

Meanwhile, Nitesh can be heard talking about the repercussions of being late. To which Janhvi replied, “Nahi miss karenge sir. Sirf aaj ka din (Won't miss, Sir. Just for today).” When she was about to enter the car, Varun asked, “Janhvi, what is this behaviour man?”

The video has been reshared by a fan page on Instagram with the caption, “Okay but I love Varun and Janhvi’s dynamic.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan believes there has been a decline in the number of big-scale Hindi commercial films as Bollywood is largely "influenced" by western cinema. Dhawan, who has starred in mainstream entertainers such as "Main Tera Hero", "Dishoom" and "Judwaa 2", said the film industry is in a transition phase during the pandemic where everyone is unsure about the kind of films that will work at the box office.

"We have stopped making big-scale, masala family entertainers because we are too influenced by the West... To begin with, no one knows what type of films will work. From the biggest producers to trade people, no one does and still every week we will come out and give gyaan (knowledge) that this works, that works," Dhawan told PTI.

The actor returned to the big screen with Dharma Productions' "Jugjugg Jeeyo", two years after his last theatrical outing "Street Dancer 3D".

The Raj Mehta-directed comedy, backed by Karan Johar, has raised more than Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 100 crore worldwide since its release on June 24.