BOLLYWOOD

Varun Dhawan takes firm stand against blaming actors for rising entourage costs: 'Producers also need to behave...'

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta claimed that some Bollywood actors sometimes demand six vanity vans, while couples sometimes ask for 11, including a separate van for their kitchens. Before this, Farah Khan and Rakesh Roshan had also weighed in on the rising entourage costs and how they affect producers.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 11:44 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Varun Dhawan takes firm stand against blaming actors for rising entourage costs: 'Producers also need to behave...'
The trailer for Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was released at a grand event in Mumbai yesterday. At the launch, both actors enjoyed the hype around their film, but Varun Dhawan also took the stage as an opportunity to weigh in on the ongoing debate over the rising entourage costs of actors. Varun Dhawan said that the blame cannot entirely rest on the actors, and producers should behave like family while making a film. 

Varun Dhawan breaks his silence on actors' rising entourage costs

Explaining his point of view, Varun Dhawan said that when he works on a film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, he feels that it is his own as Dharma takes care of its actors. Varun Dhawan shared that just four people accompany him on his film set and that he never brings his managers there, a rule established by his father, David Dhawan. 

"This is quite clear in the current landscape, with OTT and satellite prices fluctuating. Producers are the ones with the biggest risk. It is like going back to how people used to make films. Hopefully, people won’t have to go to the extremes seen in the past; those times had their own horror stories as well. In my childhood, I saw friends lose houses. People need to make the film together," Varun Dhawan said. 

The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor further added, "If I start to consider all production houses as my own, then all producers also need to behave as family members. That doesn’t happen. We can keep blaming actors. Stories and blind items come out, and we get trolled. All the muck is thrown on the actors. We need good producers as well. They should foster a collaborative, family-like atmosphere on set. If an actor still wants to be arrogant, don’t work with them."

Producers blame actors for rising entourage costs and for inflating a film's budget 

Just recently, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta claimed that some Bollywood actors sometimes demand six vanity vans, while couples sometimes ask for 11, including a separate van for their kitchens. Before this, Farah Khan and Rakesh Roshan had also weighed in on the rising entourage costs and how they affect producers and raise film budgets.

