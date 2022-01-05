Varun Dhawan takes a dig at Mumbai's Covid situation, says THIS about friends who are infected

Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sonu Nigan, Anshula Kapoor have tested positive for Covid-19. There is a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, therefore, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and posted a story about the same.

Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared a story on how everyone in Mumbai has friends who have tested positive for Covid-19. He wrote, “If you are from Mumbai and your friends are not Covid positive, then you don't have friends.”

Take a look:

Varun is a very close friend of Arjun Kapoor who recently tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan wished him a speedy recovery on a video that Arjun posted a few days back. Arjun dropped the video with the caption, “Thank you 2021. Coming thru 2022 #WorkInProgress.” To which, Varun commented, “'get well soon.”

Apart from Arjun, his sister Anshula, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, Mrunal Thakur, Rhea Kapoor, and many more have tested positive. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan concluded her quarantine after recovering from Covid-19.

On the work front, Varun will be seen in ‘Bhediya’ along with Kriti Sanon. He recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.

On the personal front, Varun got married to his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal last year in a private ceremony.

Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam, who recently caught Covid, while speaking to his fans in his vlog said, “I am in Dubai. I had to come to India to perform in Bhubaneswar and shoot for Super Singer season 3. I got myself tested and I was Covid positive. I got myself retested, I was still positive. I got myself retested, retested retested and I still turned out to be positive. But I think people will have to live with it. I have done concerts in the viral and bad throat and this is much better than that. I am COVID positive but I am not dying. My throat is also fine. But I feel bad for the people who have faced loss because of me.”