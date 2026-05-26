'Varun Dhawan superstar nahi ban sakta, usko gaaliyan padti': Abhijeet Bhattacharya makes explosive remark, compares Badlapur actor to Asrani

Abhijeet Bhattacharya strongly reacted to the Chunari Chunari remake, and he went on to say that if Salman Khan is Amitabh Bachchan, then Varun Dhawan is Asrani.

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has made an explosive remark on the Chunari Chunari remake from Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The singer, who was the original singer from Biwi No 1's popular song, went on to say that, unlike Salman Khan, Varun can never be a superstar. Soon after the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (HJTIHH) dropped Chunari Churani's new rendition, Abhijeet, in a conversation with Zoom, remarked that Varun can never recreate the charm that Salman did originally, because the superstar was supported by his voice.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya on Chunari Chunari remake

In the conversation, the infamous singer revealed that the makers didn't take their permission while remaking the song. And he questions why his permission was required for the new version. He took the credit for making Salman Khan a superstar, and said, "Salman Khan ke do sabse bade gaane Chunari Chunari and Tan Tana Tan. Aise hota hai ki agar kisi ki voice kisiko suit karti hai toh woh superstar ban jaata hai."

Abhijeet Bhattacharya on the difference between Varun and Salman

The singer was asked about the stark difference between Varun and Salman, and he said that the former can't be a superstar like Khan. He went on to say that if Salman is Amitabh Bachchan, Varun is Asrani. "Salman Khan aur Varun Dhawan mein utna hi farak hai jitna Amitabh Bachchan aur Asrani mein hai," the singer added. He went on to say that Varun would have been bashed if the makers had retained their voices. He said, "Varun Dhawan can't do justice to the song I sang. They made a wise decision by not retaining my voice in the song. Usko gaaliyan padti. Salman Khan iss gane se superstar ban gaya, Varun kuch nahi ban sakta." For the unversed, HJTIHH, directed by David Dhawan, will be released in cinemas on June 5.