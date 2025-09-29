Varun Dhawan stays calm as his driver allegedly abuses man after minor crash; fans hail actor’s reaction: Watch

Varun Dhawan’s video handling a driver-related complaint calmly went viral, with netizens praising his composed response.

Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, recently found himself in the middle of an unexpected situation that went viral online. A video surfaced on social media showing a man complaining about Varun’s driver, alleging that the car had hit him and that the driver hurled abuses at him.

A police officer was also present during the incident.Varun, however, kept his composure. Instead of escalating the matter, he calmly responded with a simple “Thik hai, thik hai” before getting into his car, handling the situation without any drama.

The actor’s reaction has been winning him praise across social media. Many Reddit users applauded Varun’s calm and street-smart approach, calling him level-headed and mature. While some pointed out that the issue seemed minor and did not warrant dragging Varun into it, others admired the way he diffused the tension effortlessly.

On the work front, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is gearing up for release on October 2, 2025. Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf alongside Varun, the film will face tough competition at the box office as it clashes with Kantara Chapter 1.