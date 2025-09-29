ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026 expected soon at cisce.org, know how to download CISCE 10th, 12th timetable online
Varun Dhawan stays calm as his driver allegedly abuses man after minor crash; fans hail actor’s reaction: Watch
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik apologises for calling Tanya Mittal ‘chep’, clarifies he ‘didn’t mean it that way’
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the limelight in chic pantsuit, steps out with daughter Aaradhya at Paris Fashion Week: Watch
Video of Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi exiting Dubai Stadium with Asia Cup Trophy after India's refusal goes viral, WATCH
Will Israel accept Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan? Will Hamas lay down arms?
Government appoints Shirish Chandra Murmu as RBI Deputy Governor for three years
Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday signs his second project with THIS filmmaker: Report
'Lost on border, lost in field too': Sports Minister Mansukh Madaviya's dig at Pakistan after India win Asia Cup 2025
Deadline Alert for Govt employees: How choosing between UPS and NPS will affect your retirement benefits
BOLLYWOOD
Varun Dhawan’s video handling a driver-related complaint calmly went viral, with netizens praising his composed response.
Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, recently found himself in the middle of an unexpected situation that went viral online. A video surfaced on social media showing a man complaining about Varun’s driver, alleging that the car had hit him and that the driver hurled abuses at him.
A police officer was also present during the incident.Varun, however, kept his composure. Instead of escalating the matter, he calmly responded with a simple “Thik hai, thik hai” before getting into his car, handling the situation without any drama.
Varunardo and his driver getting into some minor trouble after an accident. Apparently Varun's driver verbally abused the other guy
byu/Diedalonglongtimeago inBollyBlindsNGossip
The actor’s reaction has been winning him praise across social media. Many Reddit users applauded Varun’s calm and street-smart approach, calling him level-headed and mature. While some pointed out that the issue seemed minor and did not warrant dragging Varun into it, others admired the way he diffused the tension effortlessly.
On the work front, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is gearing up for release on October 2, 2025. Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf alongside Varun, the film will face tough competition at the box office as it clashes with Kantara Chapter 1.