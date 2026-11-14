Varun Dhawan-starrer Yash Raj Films' first horror movie locks release date in 2028

Yash Raj Films' first horror film will be headlined by Varun Dhawan and helmed by Rocket Boys director Abhay Pannu. It is slated to release on March 31, 2028.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) is set to venture into the horror genre with a film that will be headlined by Varun Dhawan and directed by Rocket Boys director Abhay Pannu. The untitled film will be released worldwide in cinemas on March 31, 2028, with YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani producing the project under the guidance of Aditya Chopra, the studio said in a statement. Pannu, best known for his work on the series Rocket Boys, has also written the screenplay. The project will mark his debut as a theatrical feature film director.

The film will mark Dhawan's second collaboration with YRF after the 2018 film Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, in which he starred opposite Anushka Sharma. The comedy drama was directed by Sharat Katariya and also featured Raghubir Yadav, Yamini Das, Namit Das, Shrikant Verma, and Ashish Verma in supporting roles.

Manwhile, Dhawan's first release of 2026 was the blockbuster war drama Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, in which he starred alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. He also featured in the romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which was promoted as his father and veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's final film.

On the other hand, Yash Raj Films also had two releases in 2026 - Rani Mukerji's action thriller Mardaani 3 and Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Alpha, which was the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.

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