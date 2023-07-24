Headlines

Varun Dhawan slammed for saying Bawaal is having 'incredible' impact on people, netizens say 'Adipurush was also...'

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as a troubled marriage couple, Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal has been called out for its 'insensitive' references to the holocaust and Adolf Hitler.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 07:39 AM IST

Directed by Nitish Tiwari of Dangal and Chhichhore fame, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic drama Bawaal premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. Shot in India and the locations of World War II, the film has been dubbed as 'insensitive' and 'tone-deaf' for its references to Adolf Hitler and the holocaust, the genocide of European Jews during the war.

On Saturday, July 22, Varun took to his Instagram and penned a note calling Bawaal 'a conversation starter' and claimed that the film is having an 'incredible' impact on people. He wrote, "Thank u for giving Bawaal a place in your heart. I have never received so many calls for any film of mine. The impact this film is having on people is incredible. It’s a conversation starter about the fake image industry and how today we are all in some way slaves to this ideology. Thank u for watching and enjoying Ajju and his family. You are #Bawaal." Ajju aka Ajay Dixit is his character's name in the film.

The actor's post was shared on the subreddit Bolly Blinds N Gossip on the social media platform Reddit and he was slammed by the netizens for his 'delusional' behaviour. Netizens also compared Bawaal with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush released last month as the Om Raut film was also criticised for its 'insensitive' adaptation of Ramayana.

One Reddit user wrote, "Adipurush was also a conversation starter. Obviously, people in the industry have to praise each other. Any sensitive topic is taken and it's like one has to praise it. My main concern is what happened to Nitesh Tiwari? How could he go wrong? If this film would have released at the box office, it would have been a disaster (of course the makers saw it coming, hence OTT)".

"The way Adipurush and now Bawaal have exposed the so-called critics and the samosas they receive to hype a film is a conversation starter for sure. For a simple premise of a husband realising his mistakes Nitish had to drag actual victims to make an analogy for Varun's character to understand, I am appalled at the tone-deaf attitude of Varun, Janhvi, and the team. You should be sitting quietly in a corner rather than hyping such shit. Varun and Janhvi's PR if you are reading this please don't milk this for your clients, they have already done the worst please don't use this to hype them now", read another comment.

Apart from Varun and Janhvi, Bawaal also starred Manoj Pahwa, Anjuman Saxena, Mukesh Tiwari, Prateek Pachori, and Agrim Mittal among others in supporting roles.

READ | Bawaal movie review: Nitesh Tiwari baffles with insensitive Holocaust, Hitler references in tone-deaf relationship drama

 

