Varun Dhawan shares why he hasn't revealed his daughter Lara's face yet: 'I rather leave...'

BOLLYWOOD
Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter, Lara, on June 3, 2024. However, even after more than a year, the couple has still not revealed their baby girl's face to the public.
Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter, Lara, on June 3, 2024. However, even after more than a year, the couple has still not revealed their baby girl's face to the public.
On Tuesday, Varun interacted with fans via a Q&A session #varunsays on X. When a social media user asked him about his decision to reveal his daughter's face, the Border 2 actor replied, "I would rather leave that decision to her. Social media should be her choice, not something I decide for her," he said.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is gearing up for the release of Border 2, which also stars Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in the leading roles. It is the spiritual sequel to the JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster and cult classic war drama Border, that was headlined by Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Suniel Shetty.
When another X user asked the Badlapur actor "I’ve been really curious about Border 2. What kind of new dimension or storyline can we expect this time compared to the original?", he replied, "It's based on the 1971 war and that as we all know was a war filled with a lot of casualties on both sides. There were a lot of sacrifices made by our soldiers to win so some amazing stories."
I rather leave that decision with her. Social media should be her choice not something I want to decide for her #varunsays https://t.co/f0aMVPOpcQ— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 6, 2026
It’s based on the 1971 war and that as we all know was a war filled with a lot of casualties on both sides. There were a lot of sacrifices made by our soldiers to win so some amazing stories #varunsays https://t.co/SNznX7VgNj— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 6, 2026
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also features Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series along with JP Dutta's JP Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The much-awaited sequel releases in theatres worldwide on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day 2026 weekend.
