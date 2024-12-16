Baby John will have multiple cameos, also featuring Diljit Dosanjh and S. Thaman. Talking about Salman’s appearance, Varun said that the superstar character, crafted by filmmaker Atlee, is a unique and original role unlike any seen before.

It is no secret that superstar Salman Khan will be making a power-packed cameo in Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film, Baby John. His special appearance after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is highly anticipated in Atlee’s production venture. Amid this, Varun has shared exciting details about his small role, saying that it will be ‘long-lasting’.

Baby John will have multiple cameos, also featuring Diljit Dosanjh and S. Thaman. Talking about Salman’s appearance, Varun said that the superstar character, crafted by filmmaker Atlee, is a unique and original role unlike any seen before. Without divulging more details, Varun hinted that Salman’s impact will be long-lasting.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, Varun opened up about his experience working with Salman. “I think whenever you get a chance to work with such a big superstar, a megastar, such a magnanimous human being, it's amazing,” he said.

Most recently, Baby John makers unveiled the trailer that was lauded by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. “What an exciting trailer. Well done really looking forward to seeing the film….@kalees_dir your #BabyJohn is everything like u. Energetic and full of action. @Atlee_dir go forth and conquer now as a producer. Love u. @Varun_dvn I am so happy to see u like this, all tough. @bindasbhidu deadly u look Jaggu da… @keerthyofficial #WamiqaGabbi all the best….A complete package, wishing goodness to the whole team," he wrote on X. Quickly after Jackie commented, "Coming from you, it’s huge! Keep rocking, keep shining, the way you always do." And Varun responded, "Thank you, @iamsrk sir for your kind words and support for #BabyJohn. Your encouragement is fuel for every artist. Hope to make you proud bade bhaiya."

Meanwhile, Directed by A. Kaleeswaran, Baby John will see Varun in a never-seen-before avatar, alongside Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, Murad Khetani, Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee, the film also has Rajpal Yadav in a key role. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Keerthy Suresh.