Varun Dhawan shares cryptic note after reports of Bawaal heading for OTT release: 'There is power in silence'

Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, was earlier slated to release on April 7, but it was postponed due to the VFX and technical issues. In March, director Nitesh Tiwari announced that it will arrive in cinemas on October 6. However, as per the latest reports, the producer Sajid Nadiadwala has decided to opt for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video for the film.

A source close to the production was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "Bawaal is among the most ambitious films by Sajid Nadiadwala that rides on a subject that doesn't exactly have the commercial trappings of dance and music in the present market scenario. Sajid, who has a knack for commercial cinema, feels that it's best to bring Bawaal on direct to digital, rather than risking a theatrical outing."

"Sajid got into a conversation with his actors, Varun and Janhvi, and it's only after having all been on the same page did he take this call. The entire team believes that Bawaal will win over the audience's love on OTT. The idea is to go global with Bawaal and Amazon is the perfect partner for that reach", the source further added.

It seems that Varun still isn't happy with the film not getting a theatrical release as after these reports emerged online, he took to his Instagram Stories and penned a cryptic note that read, "There is power in silence. There is no negative situation if you are positive. The world is only how we see it, not how others want you to see it."





The decision has come as a piece of shocking news to fans since Nitesh Tiwari's previous two films - Dangal and Chhichhore - have been blockbusters. In fact, Dangal is the highest-grossing film in the history of Indian cinema with a worldwide gross collection of over Rs 2000 crore.



READ | Nitesh Tiwari assembling 'one of the biggest casts ever' for Ramayana, details about shoot and scale inside