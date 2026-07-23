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Varun Dhawan says 'students have right to ask questions', gets brutally trolled for his old song 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai': 'Even condoms are...'

PM Narendra Modi has cast a magic spell on Bollywood celebs. Suddenly, everyone is now being vocal about the students' protest. Even Varun Dhawan has joined the bandwagon and shown his solidarity.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 05:58 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Varun Dhawan says 'students have right to ask questions', gets brutally trolled for his old song 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai': 'Even condoms are...'
Varun Dhawan- student protesting at Jantar Mantar (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
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Actor Varun Dhawan has now joined the bandwagon supporting the student protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. Ever since PM Narendra Modi tweeted in favour of the suppressed students on Wednesday morning, it seems like these actors got permission to express their thoughts on the nationwide revolution. It all started when Salman Khan took a stand and dropped his long statement on Wednesday night. PM Modi tweeted an update on the investigation of the paper leak, and what follows is a safe way of addressing burning issues. 

Varun Dhawan supports student protest

In his statement, Varun wrote, "Peaceful protest is a democratic right, and every student should be allowed to exercise that right." The Border 2 actor further wrote about the loss parents go through when their child passes away. He wrote, "Students are the future of our country. When a student’s dream is crushed, it’s not just one dream that’s lost; it’s the dream of an entire family." Varun emphasized that students have every right to ask questions when they feel the system has failed them. "Their voices deserve to be heard, protected, and addressed with sincerity," he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Netizens continue trolling Varun Dhawan

Despite appealing to authorities to 'engage with these concerns', Varun got brutally trolled for his late reaction. A netizen wrote, "Now they are safe because leader Modi has also posted." Another netizen wrote, "Bhaiya thoda late nahi ho gaye." One of the netizens slammed the actor and wrote, "All the stars are now posting diplomatic posts - saying a lot but saying nothing." An internet user wrote, "This is no longer just a student protest. If you had posted this 10 days ago, it would have made sense. At this point, please stop instigating students in the name of support." Not only Madhvan and Varun, but Kareena Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Sara Ali Khan have also posted in support of students.

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