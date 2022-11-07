Search icon
Varun Dhawan says 'Hindi films are getting their a**es kicked right now', heaps praise on Kantara, KGF 2, Vikram

Varun Dhawan revealed that he had always wanted to do films in Telugu and Tamil cinema, adding that Bhediya is releasing in these two languages.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

Varun Dhawan/File photo

Varun Dhawan, who is awaiting the release of his next film Bhediya, accepted that South films are overtaking Hindi movies at the box office at a recent event and said that Bollywood should take inspiration from the pan-India success of Rishab Shety's Kantara, Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 and Kamal Haasan led Vikram.

Speaking at the India Today conclave, the October star said, "I know it sounds really easy right now because the Hindi films are getting their a**es kicked right now. So maybe it's a great time and easy answer for me to say that. I have always wanted to do films in Telugu, Tamil and Bhediya is going to release in Telugu and Tamil as well. It's a great time for all filmmakers, technicians and actors, everyone to come together."

Varun even added that we should celebrate the fact that Indian films are doing wonders across the world comparing the same to India's campaign at the ongoing T20 World Cup as he added, "Indian films are doing really well. When Team India plays, right now they are playing for the World Cup, everyone's an Indian playing over there, whether he is from South or North of India. If Kantara is doing really well or KGF 2 or Vikram, we should seek inspiration from these films and try and work with each other. It's the best thing for Indian films to grow right now."

Concluding his thoughts, the Badlapur actor shared that audience won't accept mediocre content now as he stated, "The audience is not going to take any bulls**t. They are not settling for anything mediocre. The film industry is a service-providing company. And the service that we are proving is entertainment. So, we have to pull up our socks and give them top-of-the-line stuff and according to me, that’s the only thing that’s going to work. "

Talking about Bhediya, the supernatural horror-comedy stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The Amar Kaushik directorial is slated to release in cinemas on November 25. 

