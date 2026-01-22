Varun Dhawan says Border 2 changed him 'for good', recalls how Sunny Deol's film took physical, emotional toll on him: 'Injuries, personal life changes'

Ahead of Border 2 release, Varun Dhawan recalls how working in Sunny Deol-starrer affected his personal and professional life.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has opened up about how his upcoming film Border 2 proved to be a deeply transformative experience for him, both professionally and personally. Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from the sets of his upcoming war drama and said that the film really made him push him to his limits.

"A battle #border2 A film that really pushed me to my limits. An experience which so many people helped me get through. It changed me for good." He also revealed that the making of Border 2 coincided with a challenging phase in his life. "Injuries, personal life changes and submitting to the craft," the actor shared, pointing at the physical and emotional toll the film took on him. The actor concluded by saying that he "can't wait for everyone to watch this film tomorrow. Putting one of my favourite background pieces from the film."

Border 2, which, as per Varun Dhawan, is based on the 1971 war and some true events, is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh. The film is slated to release on January 23.

Meanwhile, J.P. Dutta's blockbuster Border was released in 1997. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, alongside Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.

Talking about Varun, post "Border 2", he will be seen in "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai". The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. It is all set to hit the screens on June 5. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10, 2026. For those who do not know, 'Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai' is a hit song from David Dhawan's film "Biwi No 1", featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. The name of the forthcoming drama is believed to have been inspired by this popular track.

Touted to be a blend of a lighthearted narrative with romantic elements, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" reportedly shares a tale of a guy who was rejected by several women, but ends up getting help from God.