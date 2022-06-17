Director David Dhawan returns home after being hospitalised for diabetes

David Dhawan-Varun Dhawan

Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan was admitted for a brief time to a hospital in Mumbai due to diabetes. He has now been discharged, and he is recuperating at home. As per the report of the Hindustan Times, his health got deteriorated, and he was rushed into hospital for it. The report further added that David suffers from advanced-stage diabetes, and he had been hospitalised previously for the same.

David's son Varun is busy promoting his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani. As per a few media reports, the actor had left film promotions midway for his father. But, after David's return home, Jr Dhawan resumed promotional activities with Advani on Friday. David confirmed his well-being to Etimes by saying, "I am better." Even his close friend, producer Ratan Jain added, "David Dhawan is better now. He is recuperating at home." For the unversed, David is a popular filmmaker who ruled the 90s by giving back-to-back comedy entertainers like Ankhen, Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Biwi No 1, Gharwali Baharwali, Judwaa, Haseena Mann Jayegi, Jodi No 1, and others. His last directorial Coolie No 1 remake with Varun was released online, and it met with negative reception.

In a recent interview, Varun actor talked about the trends at the box office. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Varun said, "Nobody knows s***, Let’s just say it today on camera, nobody knows s***, nobody knows anything. Let’s be honest, I don’t think the trade knows anything. I don’t know that even the most successful producers know or directors, there’s nothing. Nobody knows anything."

Kiara, who was also present in the same interview, added, "What are these trends? There are no trends. Nobody knows what’s working, no one knows. There’s no formula to this." The actress was recently seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which grossed over Rs 175 crore at the box office. JugJugg Jeeyo will release in cinemas on June 24.