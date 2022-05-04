Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan welcomes baby boy with wife Jaanvi

Credit: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan, who is a filmmaker, welcomed a baby boy with his wife Jaanvi. The couple, who dated for 7 years before tying the knot, became parents for the second time.

Rohit and Jaanvi got married in February 2018 in a private ceremony in Goa. In 2018, the couple welcome their first child.

Natasha Dalal, who is Varun Dhawan’s wife, hosted a baby shower for Jaanvi in March 2022. Anshula Kapoor also appeared at the function and shared the photo on Instagram.

Talking about Varun and Natasha's wedding, it was a closely guarded ceremony as the couple married in Alibaug in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in the presence of only a few family members and friends.

While talking about why he chose to have a low key celebration, Varun had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We had to be responsible during this period and follow rules. I’m someone who didn’t want to do something big, you’ve to respect whatever things have been put in place. I had elderly citizens from my family coming, and I wanted everyone to be safe, that’s why it was low key. That’s the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I’d rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn’t from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn’t the time for that.”

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Bhediya, a film that also stars Kriti Sanon. He's also finished filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo, in which he co-stars with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.