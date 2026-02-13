Varun Dhawan reveals what Salman Khan advised him in a 2 am call amid Border 2 trolling: 'He did not need to do that'

Calling it a "defining moment", Varun Dhawan shared that the compliment from Salman Khan meant a great deal because the superstar does not praise people easily. He added that trolls criticised his crooked smile in Border 2 but he will continue to use it in his future projects.

Varun Dhawan has revealed that superstar Salman Khan called him and offered support when he was being trolled on social media before the release of Border 2. Dhawan faced intense online criticism when the film's song Ghar Kab Aaoge released as many on social media criticised the actor's expressions in the track while some questioned his performance record and said he did not suit the role of a soldier. The war drama, which also features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the leading roles, has become a blockbuster and inching close to Rs 500 crore mark since its release on January 23.

At the success press conference of Border 2 on Thursday, Dhawan looked back at that phase in his life and how Salman's words comforted him. "When these things (trolling) happen, the people who stand with you are very important. During that time, I got a call from Salman Bhai at night. He was laughing and said, 'Good things are about to come.' And his advice and his belief meant a lot to me. When Border 2 released and did so well, he called me again and he said, 'I'm so happy for all of you.' And something he said, which stays very close to my heart. It was 2 am in the night and I jumped on my bed. He said 'I am proud of you Beta'", said Varun.

Calling it a "defining moment", Dhawan added that the compliment meant a great deal because Khan does not praise people easily. "He did not need to do that. But what he said gave me a lot of confidence. And at the end of the day, I believed in the film and believed in god," he stated. The October actor said he took the online trolling in his stride. "Trolling happens with everyone. It's become a thing, it's become a fashion. Some people can take it in their strides, some people can't take it in their strides. Luckily, I could take it. I never took it seriously. I took it on face value. Luckily, I had family support," he shared.

Dhawan said trolls criticised his crooked smile in the movie but he will continue to use it in his future projects. "The thing I got trolled over is something that I did in Badrinath ki Dulhania. It was that crooked smile, so they (trolls) are copying me. I was like, 'It's okay if it helps you.' But it doesn't make a difference as it was a serious character. My next is comedy and I guarantee that I will use it in comedy. Why should I let it go", the Baby John actor concluded.

Border 2 serves as a standalone sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war classic Border, which featured Sunny Deol alongside Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty. Like its iconic first part, the new installment also unfolds against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. Directed by Anurag Singh, the 2026 release also stars Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

