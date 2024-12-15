Atlee, who directed the 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri, has produced the upcoming Bollywood masala entertainer Baby John.

Varun Dhawan is stepping into the mass commercial genre with the action-packed Baby John. As soon as its trailer has been released, people have been calling the film a remake of Theri. Headlined by Thalapathy Vijay, Theri was released in 2016 and was directed by Atlee. Atlee is producing Baby John and Kalees has directed it.

In a recent press conference in Delhi, Varun clarified that Baby John is an adaptation of Theri and not a remake. The Badlapur actor said, "When Atlee came with this film, there was a reason behind it, and he said that we had to change a lot of the geography of the film. We have to use it as an adaptation and not really a proper remake, and I think that's what has been done."

He further added, "Like you see, a lot of the frames and a lot of the story angles are different. So, if someone comes in expecting a book-by-book remake, they will be disappointed because that's not what the film is. It's an adaptation. We're not running away from that, but it's more of an adaptation."

Baby John also has Salman Khan making an action-packed cameo. Talking about the same, Varun shared, "No matter how much I say about Salman sir, it will always feel less. I think all the viewers, the entire country, loves him a lot, and after a long time, we'll get the chance to see him again. It's a proper five to six minute scene - a big scene with action, drama, and comedy. I believe its impact will last for many days."

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan, Baby John also features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the leading roles. Jackie Shroff plays the main antagonist. Sanya Malhotra will also be seen making a special appearance in the film slated to released on Christmas on December 25.

