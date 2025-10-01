Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Step inside Amol Parashar's serene Mumbai bachelor pad featuring cozy guitar corner, aesthetic wooden dining table and...

International Coffee Day 2025: How much coffee is too much? Find out before your next cup

Modi government on HIGH alert after Ladakh violence, Pahalgam attack; Set to activate this 45-year-old plan to counter China, Pakistan, it is...

Varun Dhawan reveals dad David Dhawan scolded him for interfering in his direction: 'I felt disappointed but...'

Ranbir Kapoor stuns in watch pricier than 400 iPhones and costlier than your dream car; viral video takes over internet, watch

Navratri 2025: What is the right way to do Kalash Visarjan and Akhand Jyoti rituals for wealth, abundance, prosperity

Philippines earthquake: Death toll rises to 60, Cebu’s Bogo city worst-hit

Engineer dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur after rape allegations by girlfriend, leaves note behind, 'Betrayed in...'

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty becomes top-rated K-drama of 2025, where to watch more of Lee Chae-min and YoonA

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt breaks down as she opens up on her parents' divorce, says 'I have only seen my father in...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs..., no change in domestic rates

Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs..., household cooking gas rates...

Step inside Amol Parashar's serene Mumbai bachelor pad featuring cozy guitar corner, aesthetic wooden dining table and...

Step inside Amol Parashar's serene Mumbai bachelor pad

Modi government on HIGH alert after Ladakh violence, Pahalgam attack; Set to activate this 45-year-old plan to counter China, Pakistan, it is...

Modi government on HIGH alert after Ladakh violence, Pahalgam attack, set to..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Varun Dhawan reveals dad David Dhawan scolded him for interfering in his direction: 'I felt disappointed but...'

After Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1, the father-son duo of Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan are collaborating for the fourth time in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai that also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 11:37 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Varun Dhawan reveals dad David Dhawan scolded him for interfering in his direction: 'I felt disappointed but...'
Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Varun Dhawan has been proudly carrying forward the legacy of his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, by establishing himself as a leading actor in Bollywood while embracing his dad's guidance both on and off the set. In a recent interview with ANI, Varun recalled how his father constantly encouraged him to establish his own identity and make a mark in life.

The Baby John actor shared an anecdote from his internship on the set of his father's film in Delhi, remembering how the veteran director had once scolded him for interfering in his work. Varun said, "When it comes to work, my father sets aside all personal relationships. He has his own way of doing things. I remember once during my internship on one of his films, I must have made a mistake, and I was suggesting how a shot should be done."

"But that wasn't his vision, and I wasn't at a level where I could say anything. I was too young. Then he said, 'Jab tum apni film banaoge ya jab ek mukaam pe pahunch jaaoge tab kar lena ye sab' (When you make your own film or when you reach a stage, you can make your own choices. But for now, this is my set, and things will be done the way I want)," the Badlapur actor added. 

Varun, who is now promoting his upcoming release Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, acknowledged that he had felt upset at the time, but conceded that his father was indeed right. "Of course, I felt disappointed at first, but he was right. However, now, our creative discussions have become very productive", he shared. David Dhawan has directed his son in Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1. The last two films were the remake of his own hits.

The father-son duo are collaborating for the fourth time in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, that takes its name from a hit song from David Dhawan's Biwi No. 1. Also starring Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur as the two leading ladies, the romantic comedy is slated to release in cinemas on April 10, 2026.

READ | Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol's outrageous demands for vanity vans spark outrage amid high entourage debate

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Durga Ashtami 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri vrat katha, kanya puja, puja vidhi, aarti, mantras, more
Durga Ashtami 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri vrat katha, kanya puja, puja vidhi, more
Delhi 'godman' Swami Chaitanyananda shows no remorse for alleged acts; investigation reveals photos with air hostesses
Delhi 'godman' Swami Chaitanyananda shows no remorse for alleged acts
Varun Dhawan makes shocking confession, says he once started drinking with this actor on set at 7 am: 'By 2 pm, we were...'
Varun Dhawan says he once started drinking with this actor on set at 7 am
Shrimad Narayan child actor Veer Sharma’s parents react to children’s tragic death in Kota fire: 'Bas lagta hai dono abhi..'
Child actor Veer Sharma’s parents react to children’s tragic death in Kota fire
Trump praises Pakistan for backing Gaza Peace Plan amid Israel-Hamas war, why did he ignore India?
Trump praises Pakistan for backing Gaza Peace Plan, why did he ignore India?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE