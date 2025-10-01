Varun Dhawan reveals dad David Dhawan scolded him for interfering in his direction: 'I felt disappointed but...'

After Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1, the father-son duo of Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan are collaborating for the fourth time in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai that also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

Varun Dhawan has been proudly carrying forward the legacy of his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, by establishing himself as a leading actor in Bollywood while embracing his dad's guidance both on and off the set. In a recent interview with ANI, Varun recalled how his father constantly encouraged him to establish his own identity and make a mark in life.

The Baby John actor shared an anecdote from his internship on the set of his father's film in Delhi, remembering how the veteran director had once scolded him for interfering in his work. Varun said, "When it comes to work, my father sets aside all personal relationships. He has his own way of doing things. I remember once during my internship on one of his films, I must have made a mistake, and I was suggesting how a shot should be done."

"But that wasn't his vision, and I wasn't at a level where I could say anything. I was too young. Then he said, 'Jab tum apni film banaoge ya jab ek mukaam pe pahunch jaaoge tab kar lena ye sab' (When you make your own film or when you reach a stage, you can make your own choices. But for now, this is my set, and things will be done the way I want)," the Badlapur actor added.

Varun, who is now promoting his upcoming release Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, acknowledged that he had felt upset at the time, but conceded that his father was indeed right. "Of course, I felt disappointed at first, but he was right. However, now, our creative discussions have become very productive", he shared. David Dhawan has directed his son in Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1. The last two films were the remake of his own hits.

The father-son duo are collaborating for the fourth time in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, that takes its name from a hit song from David Dhawan's Biwi No. 1. Also starring Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur as the two leading ladies, the romantic comedy is slated to release in cinemas on April 10, 2026.

