Varun Dhawan remembers Sidharth Shukla as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania turns 8

Varun Dhawan/Twitter

Today marks the completion of eight years since the premiere of the romantic comedy Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. In addition to Sidharth Shukla, Gaurav Pandey, Ashutosh Rana, Deepika Amin, and many others, the movie also starred debutant Gaurav Pandey. Shashank Khaitan, making his directorial debut, wrote and directed it. Hiroo Yash Johar and Karan Johar, under the umbrella of Dharma Productions, produced it. Additionally, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania became a box office hit.

As the movie turned 8, Varun remembered Sidharth and wrote, “8 years of #humptysharmakidhulania a very special film but today I remember it for the time I got to spend with sid on the film. He was kind hearted, protective and always passionate about work and friends.”

8 years of #humptysharmakidhulania a very special film but today I remember it for the time I got to spend with sid on the film. He was kind hearted, protective and always passionate about work and friends. pic.twitter.com/OxohdX6JPs — VarunKukooDhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 11, 2022

Varun played Rakesh "Humpty" Kumar Sharma in the movie, Alia played Kavya Pratap Singh, and the late Sidharth played an NRI by the name of Angad Bedi. The leads made their second appearance together in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania after making their debut in Student of the Year. The audience adored their on-screen chemistry in the movie, and their partnership has since become one of the most popular on-screen couples.

Varun is currently enjoying success at work thanks to JugJugg Jeeyo. The following film he will appear in is Bhediya, which will be released on November 25 and has Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The next film, Bawaal, starring Janhvi Kapoor, will be released on April 7, 2023.

On the other side, Brahmastra will include Alia. She also has Jee Le Zara by Farhan Akhtar and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani by Karan Johar. With Heart Of Stone, Bhatt will also make her Hollywood debut.