Varun Dhawan’s reaction to fan offering him free gold jewellery wins the internet - WATCH

Varun Dhawan was photographed lately in Mumbai. However, it was his interaction with an overjoyed admirer that drew our attention. The actor frequently engages with his followers and accompanies their requests for autographs and selfies. Varun's fan, on the other hand, offers him free gold jewellery from her store in the now-viral video. The actor's response will undoubtedly win you over.

Varun Dhawan was taken aback when a female fan invited him to her Mumbai gold store and even offered him free jewellery. "Arre free sona mat do (don't offer free gold)," Varun says, shocked. The fan then stated that she won't charge him any making charges.

Fans quickly reacted to the footage, which was published by a paparazzi account. Varun's simple and humble demeanour impressed many people.

Varun was most recently seen in the 2020 film ‘Coolie No. 1’, where he played Raju Coolie. He shared the poster for his upcoming film, ‘Bhediya’, on social media last year. Amar Kaushik directed the film, which has been produced by Dinesh Vijan. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will play the key parts in the film, with Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini reprising their roles from the previous instalments, ‘Roohi’ and ‘Stree’, respectively. The movie is set to hit theatres on November 25, 2022.

Varun also has 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' in the works, in addition to 'Bhediya.' Raj Mehta directed the comic drama film, which was produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. In addition to Varun, the film will include Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in major roles, as well as Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. On June 24, 2022, the film will be released.