Varun Dhawan promises 'Indian Idol' contestant's song will feature in his next movie with Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan arrived on the show and promised Indian Idol contestant Rishabh Chaturvedi's song will feature in his next movie with Alia Bhatt

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2020, 04:54 PM IST

While Ranu Mondal was a face discovered by Himesh Reshammiya after she came on a reality show hosted by him, many other reality show contestants are gaining popularity among celebrities. The latest among them is Rishabh Chaturvedi, who has caught actor Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's attention.

Rishabh had performed an original song for Alia Bhatt on Indian Idol recently. Alia even thanked the 21-year-old Amritsari boy for his gesture through a video. Varun, who was on the show to promote his movie Street Dancer 3D, promised Rishabh Chaturvedi that his song would make it to one of his movies.

Varun told Chaturvedi that the song will be part of his next movie with Alia Bhatt. “I will request Karan Johar to include the song in the next film he casts Alia and me,” Varun told Rishabh on the show. Knowing Chaturvedi's admiration for Alia, Dhawan had even brought the dupatta Alia had worn in their movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Varun Dhawan's film Street Dancer 3D also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles with Prabhudheva, Murli Sharma, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Caroline Wilde, Salman Yusuff Khan, Aparshakti Khurana, Sushant Pujari, Sonam Bajwa and Raghav Juyal among others in pivotal roles.

