In 2017, Kapil Sharma had a bad fight with Sunil Grover and Chandan Prabhakar while they were on a flight back from Melbourne.

Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Atlee will be seen promoting their upcoming film Baby John in the season finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix this Saturday. During the episode, Varun will be seen making a reference to the infamous fight between Kapil Sharma and his fellow comedian-actor Sunil Grover.



"I don't understand one thing. Whenever you're in the airport setting, why do you always fight?", Varun is seen asking both the comedians in the promo. In 2017, Kapil Sharma had a bad fight with Sunil Grover and Chandan Prabhakar while they were on a flight back from Melbourne. Kapil reportedly verbally abused Sunil. As a result, Sunil decided not to return to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show. Before Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's infamous feud, the two had worked together on hit projects like Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Elsewhere during the episode, Varun will also be seen doing a pole dance. Looking at him, director-producer Atlee says, “I've never seen a boy doing pole dance. This is the first time I'm seeing." Atlee, who made his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Jawan last year, is producing Baby John.

Baby John is an official adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri, which featured Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson in the leading roles. It is slated to release on December 25 coinciding with Christmas. It was initially slated to release on May 31, but was postponed due to delay in VFX.

