'I'm figuring it out myself': Varun Dhawan on life after marriage with Natasha Dalal

It's been nearly a month since Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal entered marital bliss. The couple has known and loved each other since their childhood and has been together for about two decades, we can say. At a private ceremony in Alibaug, Varun and Natasha got married in the presence of their family and friends. Now, during an interaction with HT Brunch, the actor opened up about his love story with Natasha and life after tying the knot with her.

When asked about keeping his relationship private for a very long time, Varun told the weekly magazine, "I think it was a joint decision [between Natasha and me] to not talk about ‘us’ because she is not a part of this line. As far as living the life I’ve lived, honestly, when I was a teenager, I did things teenagers do, when I was in my 20s, I did things 20-year-olds do…"

Varun went on to share, "I first saw Natasha on the basketball court in school, she was in the yellow house and I was in red. And it did come into my mind that I’ll marry this girl one day…"

On life after marriage, the Badlapur actor shared, "Nothing has changed in our relationship after the wedding. I think we’ve known each other for too many years. I’m happy and all, but post the wedding, I’ve also gone deep into work."

Varun added, "I’m starting a new film, I had some assignments to complete, there has also been a lot of prep work. I do feel more focused and more anchored. But then again, I’ve just gotten married, so I’m figuring it out myself!"