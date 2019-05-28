Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to get hitched next year, re-confirms David Dhawan after rumours of December wedding

After a lot of hints, Varun Dhawan finally accepted that he is indeed dating Natasha Dalal since a long time. He went on to add that marriage is on his mind. News reports stated that Varun and Natasha are planning to tie the knot this year in December.

However David Dhawan came out and clarified that the reports are nothing but bogus. He, like the last time, maintains that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will be getting married next year. He did not reveal more details and in fact took a dig at media by asking them to invite him for his son's wedding.

“This news is absolutely bogus. No truth in it at all. My son is shooting for Remo D’Souza’s film. Then he starts shooting for my film. There is no question of a wedding this year. If it happens, it will happen next year, not before that,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

An angry David Dhawan, taking a dig at media, added, “They (media) have decided the venue, the month. Abb date bhi wohi decide kar len (now let them decide the date as well). So I can be there on the date decided by them for my son’s wedding.”

“I would like to see him get married. But you think he will listen to me? He can come anytime and announce he’s getting married. My wife and I have to get up and start preparing,” added Dhawan senior, poking fun at Varun Dhawan over his wedding.

Interestingly Varun Dhawan would soon collaborate with David Dhawan on a film. They are working on Coolie No 1 adaptation. The movie originally starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. This time it would star Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.