Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's adorable photos from baby shower go viral, leave fans awestruck

Several inside pictures and videos from Varun Dhawan and Natasha's baby shower are going viral on social media.

Manisha Chauhan

Apr 22, 2024

Varun Dhawan, Natasha
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who are soon to embrace parenthood hosted an intimate baby shower on Sunday, which was attended by their friends and family.

Several inside pictures and videos from the baby shower are going viral on social media. Varun and Natasha's one of the fan pages on Instagram shared the pictures and videos featuring the couple.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The photos captured Natasha in a white floral off-shoulder dress, gently cradling her baby bump, while dad-to-be Varun opted for a casual white T-shirt that he teamed up with a blue floral shirt with matching trousers. The parents-to-be posed with their friends and family in other pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In one of the videos, Varun's mother, Karuna Dhawan, was seen dancing to the background music, while his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, was also present on the occasion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, also attended the baby shower and on Sunday shared a cute picture from the special occasion. Taking to her Instagram stories, Varun shared the cake photo. It is a tiered cake with a cute little teddy on top. The caption reads, "Congratulations Nats & VD. Congrats VD & Natasha," followed by a pink heart emoji.

On behalf of Natasha and Varun, their team even distributed sweets to the paps who were stationed outside their residence. Earlier this year, in February, Varun and Natasha shared the news about their pregnancy. The couple posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght." Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24, 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.'

Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

(With inputs from ANI)

